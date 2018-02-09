LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- All lanes are open on I-264 after an accident caused a semi to catch fire near Cane Run Rd.

Metro police tell us a semi carrying 75 bourbon barrels drifted into the emergency lane and hit a stalled car with one person inside.

The semi spilled an unknown amount of fuel and burst into flames. It's unknown if the bourbon or the fuel was the source of the fire.

Both drivers received minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up the spill.

