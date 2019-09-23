LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a year of traffic changes, all lanes of the 2nd Street Bridge are reopened after crews finished the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge painting project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced all lanes reopened at 5 a.m. after crews finished work a month ahead of schedule. WHAS11 viewers got their first look at the completed bridge September 4.

Donnie Yeoman, Jr.

The bridge, previously silver, was revamped to yellow in an effort to make the area underneath the bridge next to the Yum! Center warmer, Rebecca Matheny of Louisville Downtown Partnership said.

The cleaning and painting is meant to preserve the steel, extending the life of the bridge, while the buttery yellow color can show rust easily — helping officials spot structural damage.

“[T]he color does have to be able to show rust so they can see if there’s structural damage that they need to be paying attention to or places they need to fix,” Matheny said.

RELATED: First look at a completed 2nd Street Bridge

RELATED: Is a rusty, cracked bridge still safe?

RELATED: Why are they painting the 2nd Street Bridge yellow?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.