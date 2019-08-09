LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All is fair in love and fashion.

It's a loaded statement. Also, the name of a growing fashion empire in the bluegrass state. Louisvillian Raeshana Johnson says love wasn't always fair to her and fashion wasn't always her goal.

Much like picking the perfect outfit, sometimes in life, you have to know when to hit the reset button.

"I knew that it had to be better," Johnson said when reflecting on some of her low points in life. "I didn't know what, I didn't know when."

Johnson is a Kent state graduate, Former us army member, divorced (now remarried) mother of four, author, entrepreneur... the list goes on.

Her life's twists and turns brought her to Louisville in 2011. She was homeless and had no money.

"I didn't see 'All is Fair' coming," Johnson began. "I don't even know where the name came from. I always say I just downloaded it from heaven."

She created a Facebook page, first with just styling suggestions for women of all shapes and sizes. 'All is Fair' completely took off, but Johnson wasn't gaining financially from the group of tens of thousands. She was still selling plasma to make ends meet, until a random follower reached out.

"That was the changing moment for me," Johnson said. "She said, 'You're going to do great.' She owned a boutique and she was humble enough to say you're going to do better than me, let me help you."

Always praying for guidance and looking for a way to help others, Johnson never would have thought 'All is Fair' would give her the tools.

"I want people from all over to see themselves on the runway," Johnson said. "We come in all shapes, sizes, colors and races and it needs to be seen on the runway."

Sunday afternoon, she's helping military families with a fashion show benefiting USA Cares.

Johnson knows some in need, ask, but others have a harder time..

"Sometimes we create our own storms but sometimes other people cause those storms," she said. "You have to reach out to those who love and care for you."

Laughing through the tough times, smiling towards the future, she knows she can't handle all life's curve balls, but has the first fashion guru ever to help out.

"If you read, In Genesis, before Adam and Eve were cast out, God clothed them," she said with a sly smile. "So He was the first fashion designer."

Raeshana Johnson's 'All is Fair in Love and Fashion' is shoppable on Instagram (linked here) and Facebook (linked above). They have a space in the Heyburn, but with renovations in the building, they're focusing mostly on social media sales.

