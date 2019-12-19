BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — After a man stole an SUV with a baby inside, Shepherdsville Police released the mother’s 911 calls.

Dispatcher: Ok. You don't know which way they went after that?

Caller: I don't know. All I want is my baby!

Dispatcher: I understand. I've got police officers in the area looking for your car.

According police, Joshua Reynolds hopped into the SUV after the mother of a 13-month-old girl went into a UPS store, leaving the child in the vehicle.

During the call, the dispatcher assured the franic mother there were officers in the area searching for her car and child.

Caller: Please find this bastard *******! I want his head on a platter!

The car was quickly spotted and police pursued Reynolds on I-65, where he eventually crashed the car near Outer Loop in Jefferson County.

The child was not harmed and no charges have been against the mother.

Reynolds was arrested and is held on a $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 27.

