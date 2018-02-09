LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- All lanes are closed on I-264 eastbound near Cane Run Road after an accident caused a semi to catch fire.

Metro police tell us a semi carrying 75 bourbon barrels drifted into the emergency lane and hit a stalled car with one person inside.

The semi spilled an unknown amount of fuel and burst into flames. It's unknown if the bourbon or the fuel was the source of the fire.

Both drivers received minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen but the fire is under control.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2018 WHAS-TV