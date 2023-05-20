Kids compete in first 'All City' soccer championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The love of soccer has quickly grown in Louisville over the years and a first of its kind tournament took place on Saturday.
Louisville Parks and Recreation joined with the West Louisville Soccer Club to start the All City Championship.
About 230 Jefferson County Public School students gathered at Champions Park to compete in the tournament.
The West Louisville Soccer Club said the tournament is another way to grow the game’s presence in the city.
“It makes it all worth it when you see all the smiles on the young boys and girls faces – and you know, their eyes are big and with that comes emotions and passion,” George Davis IV with the LouCity and Racing Foundation said. “You know, you see teams winning and celebrating with each other. And that's what you want to see. But on the other side, it's the emotion of the loads, and the team's losing and, and a few tears but that's the beauty of sports. And there's so much to be gained from that in that moment and that experience. So I'm glad these young boys and girls can go through that.”
Organizers said they hope to continue the tournament for years to come.
