Alicia Keys is coming to Louisville this summer; How to get tickets

The "Keys to the Summer" Tour is stopping by the KFC Yum! Center in July and tickets are on sale now!
Credit: AP
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music icon Alicia Keys is bringing her summer tour to Louisville!

The "Keys to the Summer" Tour will be stopping by the KFC Yum! Center on July 20. The concert starts at 8 p.m., doors open an hour earlier at 7 p.m.

Her upcoming stop in Louisville marks the second time Keys has performed in the Derby City.

The 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and accomplished actress last performed in Louisville at Freedom Hall more than two decades ago -- back in August of 2002.

Tickets for the "Keys to the Summer" Tour are on sale now.

Prices range anywhere from $39.50 to $149.50.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets now.

