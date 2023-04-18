Alicia Keys is coming to Louisville this summer; How to get tickets

The "Keys to the Summer" Tour is stopping by the KFC Yum! Center in July and tickets are on sale now!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music icon Alicia Keys is bringing her summer tour to Louisville!

The "Keys to the Summer" Tour will be stopping by the KFC Yum! Center on July 20. The concert starts at 8 p.m., doors open an hour earlier at 7 p.m.

Her upcoming stop in Louisville marks the second time Keys has performed in the Derby City.

The 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, and accomplished actress last performed in Louisville at Freedom Hall more than two decades ago -- back in August of 2002.

Tickets for the "Keys to the Summer" Tour are on sale now.

Prices range anywhere from $39.50 to $149.50.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets now.

