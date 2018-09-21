LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He inspired others to make a difference in the world and tonight, Muhammad Ali's legacy was honored at the 6th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

The awards honor exceptional people who have made major contributions towards peace, social justice, and human rights.

Individuals such as Dave Eggers, Sister Larraine Lauter and the late Doctor Pearse Lyons, creator of Alltech in Lexington, received awards in their various fields.

Actress Amy Carlson from the TV series "Blue Bloods" and "Third Watch” was recognized for her work off-screen as an advocate for social justice.

The money raised from ticket sales during the Ali Humanitarian Awards supports educational initiatives, community programming, and museum exhibits.

© 2018 WHAS-TV