LMPD: Mother, daughter shot in Algonquin neighborhood

Louisville Police says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old girl and her mother were shot Sunday night.

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court in the Algonquin neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say after investigating, it was revealed the 4-year-old and mother were shot after two men exited a vehicle and began firing towards the courtyard.

The two then got in their vehicle and left the scene police said.

While neither suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, both were still sent to hospitals LMPD said.

The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital while the woman was sent to University Hospital police said.

Police say there is no indication either of them was an intended target, and no arrests have been made.

LMPD asks if anyone has information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.