'She cares about her community': Thousands show up to Algonquin Park for summer passes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people stood in long lines at Algonquin Park for 1,000 passes to the Kentucky Kingdom and YMCA.

Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said she is pleased with the turnout and that all the passes were distributed.

"I think it's wonderful for real for real; this is a blessing you know what I am saying, the pools closed so I feel like it's a good thing they doing for us over here," community member Dominique Carter said.

The passes were for those living in Hawkin's District 1, which covers southwest Louisville and southwest Jefferson County.

"It's a little chaotic but you know everybody just standing there making sure it's copacetic," Carter said.

Louisville Metro Police were called for more backup to help patrol the crowd.

Some people were turned away because they didn't live in District 1 zip codes.

"I think there was a little confusion with the zip codes but this is primarily for District 1 who was affected," Hawkins said.

Since the Algonquin Park pool is closed for renovations and hot weather is coming, kids are left with no pool near their homes and a lack of activities.

Some of them said standing in line was worth the wait.

"I like playing basketball so I wanted to get a YMCA pass," Traeveon Banks said.

Plus, having fun in their youth now is important to them.

"Because when you get older you might not be able to have fun a lot more than you do when you're younger," Iesha Brown said.

Parents and grandparents alike were grateful for Hawkins.

"She cares about her community, she cares about the kids and she's trying to enforce and having something for them to do," community member Rikka Foster said.

Despite the confusion and tension, the tickets were handed out to those who registered.

"Hopefully this will give a broader foresight that this pool is needed and other pools are needed to be open in the summer," Hawkins said.

She added if there are remaining funds left from the allocated money for the passes, she will try to see if more passes can be given out.

