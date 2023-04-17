More than 100 airsoft rifles seized by federal authorities in Louisville

According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, officers confiscated the rifles during their Operation Safety Tip from March 20 to March 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities say they have seized 100 airsoft toy rifles in Louisville.

According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, officers confiscated the rifles during their Operation Safety Tip from March 20 to March 24.

Officers focused on suspect shipments of the toys without orange safety tips that were attempting entry into the U.S. They focused on the merchandise exported from China and Hong Kong and also merchandise that was described as “airsoft, replica, toys and other cargo.”

Federal import laws state airsoft rifles imported or transported in the U.S. must meet requirements of having barrels with “a minimum 6mm wide blaze orange tip” and they are specified for safety purposes.

“Those orange tips are there to delineate the difference between real and replica firearms. Not having those safety measures in place could lead to confusion and deadly consequences,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said in a statement.

Officials say conducting operations like this have produced a “significant amount of orange safety tip violations.”

