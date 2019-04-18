LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will your license let you fly?

Though extensions continue to muddle exactly when new "voluntary travel IDs" will be available, Kentuckians using the current IDs for out-of-state travel will not be allowed to fly in the near future.

Kentucky residents are expected to be in compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005 starting August 1, meaning all licenses for flying will have a small star on the front signaling that it is federally approved. Officials have yet to release a schedule for the roll-out, but said licenses will be available at the end of the summer.

In October 2020, all U.S. airports will then enforce the Real ID Act.

While the fall of 2020 may seem far into the future, transportation officials said time is of the essence. The Louisville International Airport already has signs around the airport reminding travelers of the new IDs.

"As we get closer to it, it's only to be get busier and busier for people trying to get them," Mark Howell of the Transportation Security Administration said. "We wanted to get the word out early to give people adequate time to get those licenses before the deadline."

Officials said the new IDs also provide a more secure environment for planes and airports. The new voluntary travel licenses can last for four or eight years for $24 and $48, respectively. For those who do not want to purchase a new ID, a passport will work in place of any standard ID.

For more information on what the new voluntary travel IDs are and why they are being enforced, visit our Real ID FAQ.

