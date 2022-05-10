Airport: Thousands of travelers pack Louisville airport during Kentucky Derby weekend

According to the Muhammad Ali International Airport, Louisville welcomed more than 27,000 people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The airport is releasing numbers of the travelers who came through during the Kentucky Derby weekend.

According to the Muhammad Ali International Airport, Louisville welcomed more than 27,000 people.

Airport officials said more than 27,600 people were scheduled to arrive between last Wednesday and Friday.

It’s about 98% of the amount of those that came in 2019, the busiest year ever.

About 14,000 of those travelers headed home on Sunday, making it the airport’s busiest day of 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.