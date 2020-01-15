LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An office building along downtown Louisville's Museum Row will soon be an Airbnb destination. 713 will cater to both tourists and business professionals.

The five-story building on Main Street, between the KMAC Museum and the Harbison, will transform into a modern short-term rental complex by real estate developers Diane Werner and Pattie Presnell-Maddox. The units overlook the Ohio River with patio views of the Muhammad Ali Center and the Clark Memorial Bridge.

The first units will be available in March and they're already listed on the official Airbnb website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.