Air Quality Alert issued for Louisville on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government has issued an Air Quality Alert for Monday.

Officials say Ozone pollution is expected to be at levels unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Those groups include children, older adults, those with asthma, COPD and other breathing ailments, and residents who are active outdoor.

They are asking these groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take breaks and do less intense activities – especially later in the day.

Even if you are not affected, you should be aware of symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or other respiratory issues.

