Oldham County police search for missing 16-year-old

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County police are searching for a 16-year-old last seen crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Indiana late June 20.

The family of Aidan Graef said they have not had contact with him since Monday night, and fear he is in danger due to previous medical issues.

He was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and a long white sleeve t-shirt, leaving his home in a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with tinted windows and an Indiana plate, 453-DVK.

Graef is 6-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has piercings in both ears and a dollar sign tattooed on one of his right fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oldham County Dispatch Center at (502) 222-0111 or Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

