Operation Return Home issued for Louisville man missing since April 2020

According to Louisville Metro Police, Ahmad Ghazawi was last seen on Bardstown Road and his family fears for his safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a man who has been missing since last year.

According to police, 35-year-old Ahmad Ghazawi was last seen on April 12, 2020, in the 4100 block of Bardstown Road.

His family said they haven't heard from him since that date and are concerned for his safety.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).

