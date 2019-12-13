LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is reversing a policy that suspended trash, recycling and yard waste pickup within the Urban Services District on four holidays.

The pickup had been suspended as part of citywide budget cuts.

Public Works and Metro Council have agreed to split the cost for pickup on Labor Day, New Year's, Martin Luther King Day, and Memorial Day.

Now, like other holidays, there will be a one-day delay rather than skipping a full week.

