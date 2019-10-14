LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Belmont community, the leaves are changing colors and the months have come and gone, but one Louisville woman has missed much of what's happening outside of her front door. 49-year-old Annie Robinson, desperately wants her life back.

"I can't go to work. I can't drive because I'm having trouble feeling my feet. My hands are tingly all the time, I'm numb on one side of my face like last night I was. I never know when that's going to happen," Robinson said.

But the West Nile virus has made her days unpredictable. She's been suffering for five weeks and says as the days go on, her pain gets worse and worse.

"There is things on the internet that says oh in three to five weeks you're going to feel fine, no you're not," Robinson said.

But when she logged onto her computer this week people were asking if she was the person who had died from the virus. It was another man whose life was taken from the virus that no medication can cure.

"I was scared to death, I thought oh that could be me, it couldn't been me, it still can be me," Robinson said.

Now Annie's the only one left in the Louisville area with the virus. She warns not to ignore the symptoms and wants to make sure people are paying attention to it's severity.

"I have to make it my mission to tell people please watch your kids, watch the elderly, wear you're big spray, be your own advocate," Robinson said.

If you'd like to help Annie pay for her medical bills, visit her donation page to learn more information about what stage of the illness she is at.

