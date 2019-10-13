SELLERSBURG, Ind. — October 7 is the day that forever changed one Southern Indiana family. It's the day their 2-year-old, Nathaniel, died after falling off a scooter while playing with other kids.

Now, Elizabeth Gaskin, Nathaniel's great-grandmother, can't help but think about her 12-year-old great-grandson who was there when it all happened.

"I can't imagine the rest of his life knowing that he seen his brother take his last breath in front of him, pushing him playing with his brother," Gaskin said. "I don't want this to ever happen to someone, what's happened to our family."

RELATED: 2-year-old dies after falling off scooter in Sellersburg

A vigil was held in Nathaniel's honor Friday night and dozens of people, even strangers, showed up. Less than 24 hours later, Gaskin isn't letting his memory die but is instead using this tragedy as an example to ask for change.

"The governor needs to sign a law into Congress that there be a helmet law for all children under a certain age. My grandson Nathaniel deserves that, and all children deserve that," Gaskin said.

She wants legislation to be put into place on both the state and national levels. Change that includes being offered a helmet and insurance when purchasing a child's bike or scooter.

"And that should be an option no matter if you buy it from a yard sale, or anywhere in this country, just speak out that there must be some type of contract written with you and that instrument that you are on," Gaskin said.

As someone who has worked with children's safety measures before, the problem has become much more personal.

"I believe if Nathaniel had a helmet on, it could have saved his life," Gaskin said.

Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.