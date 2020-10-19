African-American Museum celebrates exhibit for Black victims of police violence

It's an ongoing art project called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection created in memory of black victims of police violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.



New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, but each jersey designed in the colors of a victim's local sports team.



The number is the victim's age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.

