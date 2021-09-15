'We had one thing on our mind - to escape': Afghan refugees arrive in Louisville, share stories of their escape from the Taliban

Hamibullah Haqanzai and his family walked a grueling 10 miles to the Kabul airport as gunshots popped off around them to escape.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a long journey, an Afghan family finally arrives to their new home in Louisville.

A group of 16 family members got checked out by doctors at Family Community Clinic in Louisville.

That clinic provides free health care services to anyone in the community that’s uninsured.

“We are glad to welcome them to Louisville,” Dr. Muhammad Babar said.

The refugees, who are all family, came to Louisville because they had a relative here, Hamibullah Haqanzai.

Haqanzai worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering in Afghanistan from 2010-2018.

In 2013, Haganzai applied for a Special Immigrant Visa, which is available to Afghans who helped the U.S. military while they were in the country.

He was approved for the SIV in late 2017 and moved his family to America in 2018.

Haganzai now lives in Louisville with his wife and three kids.

The young family decided to go back to Afghanistan in June for a wedding.

Since that was their first trip back in three years, they thought it’d be nice to spend two months there catching up with close relatives.

Initially, the Haganzai’s planned to leave Afghanistan on Aug. 22, but things changed when the Taliban started taking control of the country.

Haganzai tried getting his family out on Aug. 10, but all the flights were booked so they were stranded.

"We had one thing on our mind: To escape Afghanistan,” Haganzai said. “There was no chance. It was a very bad situation."

Haqanzai, his wife, their 6- 5- and 2-year-old, and 16 other family members walked a grueling 10 miles to the Kabul airport as gunshots popped off around them.

"Every second I was thinking, ‘The Taliban. They are shooting me. They are shooting my family,'” Haganzai said.

Haganzai’s cousin Aimal Naemi was one of the 21 people in Haganzai’s group.

"I took two babies on my shoulders and held them and we were running,” Naemi said. “It was so far."

After getting to the airport, the next task was getting in.

Haganzai said they and roughly 10,000 other Afghans were all trying to get into the airport so they could escape the Taliban rule.

Eventually, all 21 family members loaded onto a U.S. military flight to Dubai. The group then went to Germany and then landed in Washington, D.C.

They couldn’t get a flight that fit all 21 of them, so Haganzai and his wife both rented cars, loaded everyone up and made the roughly 600-mile drive to Louisville.

"We are so happy to stay here,” Naemi said.

But their arrival is bittersweet.

Haganzai’s sister is stuck there with her husband and kids. He says his brother-in-law did work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for roughly 15 years, making them too, targets of the Taliban.

This family is asking the U.S. government and other governments around the world to step in and help the Afghan people.

"It is time to show for all of them that we can support Afghanistan and we can help them because they need it a lot – too much,” Naemi said.

Haganzai said he’s very thankful for Kentucky Refugee Ministries who, he says, has been instrumental in getting his family settled in and prepared to start applying for jobs.

