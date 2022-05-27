'It's going to be a fun summer', Summer camps return for kids in Louisville

Louisville Parks and Recreation is bringing back its summer camps for kids starting in June. The camps will be held at the city's community centers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation is bringing back its summer camps for kids ages 6 through 12 this summer.

Beginning in June, camps will fully return to pre-COVID at the city's community centers.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the smiling faces back in our centers. It’s going to be a fun summer," said Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Recreation.

Kids can participate in daily activities such as sports, games, crafts, and even weekly field trips. Lunch will also be provided.

Camps will be held in two sessions, the first from June 13 through August 5 at the California and Newburg community centers.

The second session is from July 18 through August 5 at the following community centers:

Beechmont

Berrytown

Douglass

Metro Arts

Portland

Parkhill

Shawnee

Southwick

South Louisville

Sun Valley

Parents can drop their kids off no earlier than 8 a.m. each day, and pick them up no later than 6 p.m.

There's a one-time registration fee of $20 and a weekly $60 fee per child.

According to Louisville Parks and Rec and depending on staffing, each camp can host between 30 and 50 participants.

Louisville Parks and Recreation are partnering with several organizations including Evolve502 and I Would Rather Be Reading to put on the camps.

For those interested, you can register your child by visiting their website, or by contacting the community centers individually.

