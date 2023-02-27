Russell neighborhood to welcome 'important' affordable housing for seniors

Zion Manor Senior Apartments II was created to give Louisvillians quality housing where they can age-in-place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most underserved neighborhoods will be getting affordable housing units for seniors in the community.

Zion Manor Senior Apartments II will soon be welcoming seniors in west Louisville's historic Russell neighborhood.

The Housing Partnership, Inc. (HPI), a Louisville-based affordable housing development nonprofit, and Zion Community Development Corporation (Zion CDC), a church-based community development organization, helped to bring this project to life.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith, District 4’s former councilperson, represented the Mayor’s Office at the ribbon-cutting, proclaiming Feb. 27 as the official Zion Manor II Anniversary Day.

Sexton Smith said this development has been a labor of love and a true honor to be a part of.

“The Mayor’s Office is dedicated to building out infrastructure for the comfort and support of our seniors, and that starts with quality housing where Louisvillians can age-in-place,” Sexton Smith said.

Zion Manor Senior Apartments II holds 34 apartment units for low to very low income seniors living in west Louisville.

The project was awarded "Project Based Vouchers" for all 34 units through the Louisville Metro Housing Authority and will serve households with incomes below 30% of the Louisville area's median income.

