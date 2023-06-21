'It's all of the people who make our economy go': Affordable housing community opens in Okolona

The property was designed to look like other apartments in the area; a welcoming, homey space for tenants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lack of affordable housing is a continuing crisis in the Metro, but on Wednesday, a brand new affordable housing community opened in Okolona.

Jefferson's Landing has 240 units, and it was built to serve families earning up to 70% of the area median income, or $62,000 for a family of four.

Also on site was Kentucky's first "Bezo's Academy," a Montessori-inspired tuition free you-round preschool program that serves children between 3 and 5 years old.

"When you talk about...who live here, its social workers, teachers, bus drivers; it's all of the people who make our economy go," LDG Development spokesperson Christy Lanier-Robinson said. "So when you lack affordable housing, our community isn't going to achieve the economic outcomes that we all want."

The property also includes summer learning camps for kids, a fitness center and a business center.

