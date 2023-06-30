Louisville Metro dedicates $22.2 million to affordable housing in new budget

The money will go toward creating more than 700 new housing units, at least 272 of which will be affordable.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Friday the Louisville Metro Government awarded $22.2 million to create more affordable housing options.

The money will go to affordable housing developers to help them create more than 700 new housing units, a minimum of 272 of which will be affordable.

Since January 2023, the city has dedicated $37.2 million for affordable housing as part of the Mayor’s initiative to build 15,000 affordable housing units over the next four years.

“Everyone has the right to safe and stable housing, and by growing our affordable housing stock, we are giving residents a choice in how and where they live,” Mayor Greenberg said.

The following projects received funding:

The Prestonian, a 345-unit mixed-income housing project from LDG Development, received $10 million to create 145 affordable housing apartments within the development.

Beecher IV LLC was awarded $1 million, which will fund the creation of seven units within its 210-unit Phase IV redevelopment.

Habitat for Humanity received $273,020 to construct four single-family homes.

River City Housing was awarded $1,789,583 to renovate nine existing affordable single-family homes and construct five new ones.

Family Scholar House was awarded $7 million to construct a 60-unit multi-family housing project called the Family Scholar House Medical Center Campus.

Wellspring and Woda Cooper Companies received $2,187,697 to fund the creation of 42 affordable units as part of its 90-unit Bridlewood Crossing development.

