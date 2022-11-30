Affordable housing company heads to new downtown Louisville headquarters

Some of the affordable housing units they are building include a complex heading to the Russell neighborhood and a complex planned for the City of Prospect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LDG Multifamily cut the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, they spent $10.75 million on purchasing and renovating the historic Madrid Building on South 3rd Street so it could become their new headquarters.

LDG is a development company that specializes in affordable housing. Some of the affordable housing units they are building include a complex heading to the Russell neighborhood and a complex planned for the City of Prospect.

Their previous headquarters were in Old Louisville.

City officials say meeting the demands for affordable housing in Louisville would not be possible without companies like LDG.

“Having LDG, the largest affordable housing company in the country, be located in right here in downtown Louisville, with residents from Louisville, is the best thing I can think of,” Councilman David James (D-6) said. “It’s a great holiday present for us and I just want to say thank you to everybody and I’m excited, even though you are leaving Old Louisville.”

The investment into the new headquarters will create 50 high-wage jobs for Kentuckians, and they said the jobs will be critical in supporting the company as it grows these next few years according to the release.

So far, the company has already hired 22 new positions at the headquarters.

