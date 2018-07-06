Jamey Aebersold has been an authority on jazz since the late sixties. Over the years he’s created a series of the world's best selling jazz play-a-long books & CDs, with over 130 volumes published. In 1985 the University of Louisville honored the influential musician by establishing the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program. The world-famous saxophonist and jazz educator recently sat down in the GDL studio for an intimate performance.

