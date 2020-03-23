LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Advocates hoping to prevent child abuse fear the situation surrounding social isolation will lead to an increase in victims.

They planted nearly 2,700 pinwheels at the Capitol in Frankfort on Monday.

The annual tradition went on without a news conference or fanfare – a handful of workers placed the silver and blue spinning symbols as a reminder of children who need protecting.

There was one pinwheel for every 20 live births in Kentucky last year.

As advocates continue to raise awareness, they know tough times can lead to awful situations for the youngest Kentuckians.

“Our hearts ache with Kentuckians just like everybody else, but now more than ever, prevention is important. We know that financial stress and mental health issues and social isolation increases the possibilities that our children are not safe,” Jill Seyfred, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky said.

Click here for more information or resources for Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

