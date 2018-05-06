LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A high-profile ruling from the Supreme Court today leads to a rally on the steps of Metro Hall here in Louisville.

The Fairness Campaign organized a Monday rally in response to the court siding with a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, citing his religious beliefs.

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission found the baker had violated state laws against discrimination but justices took issue with the commissioners.

Those with the Fairness Campaign say this case only highlights the need for a statewide fairness law.

“At the end of the day, I hope what people take away from it is that Kentucky is a place where discrimination against LGBTQ people is legal. We have not updated our civil rights law to include LGBTQ folks. So LGBTQ people couldn't even file a complaint in Kentucky by and large if they experienced what they felt to be discrimination,” Fairness Campaign director Chris Hartman said.

Nine cities in Kentucky have local fairness laws, including Louisville.

Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court is considered a narrow decision because it only applies to the facts of the particular case.

Legal scholars say the court still hasn't fully resolved the fundamental question of whether businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples based on religious objections

