3 adults, 1 juvenile hit by motorist, Louisville Metro Police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after multiple people were struck by a motorist in downtown Louisville.

LMPD says just before 8 p.m. the motorist struck three adults and one juvenile around 2nd Street and West Market Street.

They were transported to UofL Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital and several appear to be in critical condition police said.

Police also say they have a person detained.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is responding to investigate police said.

No other information is available.

