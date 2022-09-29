Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization

The adult spelling bee was part of a fundraiser for DeCode Project, which offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level.

So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that.

Spelling & Spirits helped raise funds for the organization to continue their work.

They hosted an adult spelling bee as well as a silent auction.

Event organizers said this event will help them open more opportunities for students.

DeCode Project Communications Coordinator Lindsy Wallace said if you have access to literacy, you can escape the world you're in.

"You can learn about other cultures, you can learn to create, bake, make anything that you want," she said. "So its freedom systemically, but also freedom in the way that it unlocks your imagination and adds students in particular to be whatever they want to be in the world."

DeCode Project said they are looking to hire more literacy mentors to help students read.

