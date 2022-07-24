Former Metro Health director Dr. Adawale Troutman dies

Dr. Adewale Troutman passed away in Tampa, Florida, according to family members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former director of Louisville Metro’s Department of Public Health and Wellness has died.

Dr. Adewale Troutman passed away in Tampa, Florida, according to family members.

Troutman was known for introducing the first smoking ban in Kentucky and was involved in the vaccination efforts at the Fairgrounds for the swine flu epidemic in 2009.

He moved to Tampa to become a professor in public health.

Family members are planning a celebration of life for Troutman soon.

