LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort got a taste of Hollywood on Monday as actress Jennifer Garner addressed lawmakers at the State Capitol.

She spoke with the Senate about the success of the organization, Save the Children.

“The kids here are gorgeous, they are eager to learn, they have trouble just like the kids in west Virginia where I grew up, but man do they have heart and grit and that is something we're happy to take advantage of,” she said.

Garner was joined by politician Mark Shriver, another representative of Save the Children.

The organization aims to improve children's lives through better education, health care, and economic opportunities. It also equips parents with the skills to support their children’s growth while developing strong home-school connections.

About 100 children are served in Jefferson County with nearly 12,000 served statewide.

Kentucky State Senators welcome actress Jennifer Garner and Mark Kennedy Shriver, President of Save The Children Action Network, to the floor of the Senate Chambers at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

