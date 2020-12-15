Actors Theatre brings 'A Christmas Carol' to radio

'A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play' will broadcast on 89.3 WFPL FM Tuesday, Dec. 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the pandemic has canceled most indoor gatherings, Actors Theatre is continuing its 45-year tradition of performing 'A Christmas Carol' -- this time for radio.

Actors Theatre of Louisville will release an audio adaptation of the story on 89.3 WFPL FM at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

"Together with our partners at Louisville Public Media and Fifth Third Bank, we designed this community-focused radio broadcast to build connection and, hopefully, offer a pathway to combating the sense of isolation and hopelessness that has been wrought on Greater Louisville this year," said Robert Barry Fleming, executive artistic director.

Fifth Third Bank will continue to sponsor the performance, as it has for 26 years. Local small businesses are also participating in the event, providing items to listeners in limited-edition Carol at Home boxes.

Listeners can purchase the boxes, which will feature seasonal items from Kentuckiana businesses like tea, popcorn and even illustrations of the four ghosts who visit Ebenezer Scrooge. People can purchase the $10 boxes by Dec. 20.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Louisville Community Grocery and The Lee Initiative’s McAtee Community Kitchen, two organizations working to provide access to healthy food in our community.

In addition to streaming on WFPL and WFPL.org Dec. 22, streaming links will be available on the Actors Theatre website through Dec. 31.

