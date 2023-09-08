JCPS is working to resolve busing issues. Here are activities to keep your children busy on unscheduled days off.

Families who are looking to keep their children busy during this time have some great opportunities for more late summer fun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS has announced two additional days out of school as they work to resolve issues regarding bussing.

Louisville Parks and Recreation

Louisville Parks and Recreation will offer two free showings of the Super Mario Brothers movie at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday. Gates are set to open at 10 a.m. Officials said families are welcomed, but children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There will be concessions for sale.

Jefferson Memorial Forest will host activities for families at the Nature Explore Classroom at 12409 Hosclaw Hill Road. Here, participants can build a fairy house, learn some cooking in the mud kitchen and explore forest music. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If that’s not your thing, you can also head to the Jefferson Memorial Forest’s Welcome Center on Mitchell Hill Road to get some scavenger hunt materials in what they say is a “self-guided” forest exploration.

Fishing will also be available at Tom Wallace Lake and poles can be checked out at the Welcome Center.

Families also have the opportunity to learn about hiking by visiting Scott’s Gap Meadow trail. Parks and Recreation said the trail is about a half-mile and has scenic views.

Children also have the option of visiting their 14 community centers around Louisville. There, they can shoot hoops in the gym, check out the computer lab or get a little fitness. Click here to learn more about the facilities and locations.

The Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is offering discount admission on both Monday and Tuesday.

Prices range from $10 to $15 and are based on age group. Parking is free on these day. Families have the option of purchasing at their admission windows or online by clicking here. The Zoo’s summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

