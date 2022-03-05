Activists call out new bills regulating medication abortions in Kentucky during Louisville rally

The groups, carrying signs specifically talking about Kentucky legislation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Hall became the common ground for community organizations Saturday, calling out new legislation on abortion.

With abortion bills like House Bill 91 already making its way to the Secretary of State and House Bill 3 making it's way up through Kentucky legislation, they say right now is the time for their voices to be heard.

"Anytime you are putting in legislation that takes away bodily autonomy from someone else to make a medical decision for themselves and make a decision for their own family planning. That is a problem and we need it to stop and it needs to not happen here in Kentucky," said Erin Smith, the Executive Director for the Kentucky Health Justice Network.

The groups, carrying signs specifically talking about Kentucky legislation.

Let's start with House Bill 3. It would further restrict drug-induced abortions and require minors to have parental consent. These are just some of the clauses in this bill.

"It's been fairly stressful to see not just abortion getting picked apart, they're picking it part all the way to it's foundation. So coming at, oh physicians who provide anti-abortion pills," said Smith.

Then there's House Bill 91 which already made it's way through the House and Senate, and will be on the ballot in November. They ask voters if they want to add a line to Kentucky's constitution, saying the document does not secure or protect the right to an abortion or funding of an abortion."

"That gives Kentuckians all a chance individually to say, to stand up and say, I don't want the General Assembly involved in my reproductive care," said Jackie McGranahan, a Policy Strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky.

"You're going to force someone to have a child because You think it's wrong, but you're not going to give them any tools of assistance to help raise the child," said Smith.

All saying to ensure your voice is represented - reach out to your representatives in Kentucky.

"Write to your General Assembly representatives, both in the House of Representatives and the Senate, like in no uncertain terms, telling them they need to vote down these laws," said Erika Sommer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Nancy Tate, a Republican representative in support of the bill says when it comes to the access of the abortion inducing pills they are quote “not the kind of health care" that Kentuckians should receive.

WHAS11 News did reach out to Kentucky Right To Life and Kentucky Family Values for comment on the protest or their thoughts on the measure but have not heard back.

