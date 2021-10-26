LMPD: 1 dead in shooting near I-65 South, East St. Catherine ramp

Police said the victim was found shot inside of a vehicle just off the interstate near E. St. Catherine and South Brook Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting near I-65 South that left a man dead Tuesday evening.

Police responded to South Brook Street and East St. Catherine around 7:45 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined the location where the man was shot.

They do not have any suspects.

If you saw anything or have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Metro Police said lanes of the interstate are closed at the St. Catherine ramp for an undetermined length of time due to the investigation.

This story will be updated.

