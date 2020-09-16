Acting LMPD Chief fighting Metro Council testimony

The motion was filed a day before he was scheduled to appear to Government Oversight and Audit Committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police acting Chief Robert Schroeder is fighting his appearance before Metro Council.

The council previous subpoenaed Schroeder and Chief Public Safety Officer Amy Hess to testify as part of their investigation into the handling of Breonna Taylor’s death and later protests.

Those subpoenas came after the pair refused to testify during a public hearing.

A lawsuit from the city challenged those subpoenas, but a judge later ruled both Schroeder and Hess could testify.

Now, Schroeder's attorney has filed a motion, asking that order be reviewed.

WHAS11 News reached out to Metro Council President David James about the motion.

“To me it feels like the administration is again trying to put off having to come to the council to answer all the questions that need to be answered so that everybody in the community can understand what did or did not happen,” he said.

That meeting of the Government Oversight and Audit Committee is set Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

