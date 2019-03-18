LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The ACLU said it wants to know when Governor Matt Bevin signs a recently passed abortion bill and they’re asking a judge to make sure he tells them.

House Bill 5 would ban abortion for reason of gender, race, or disability of a fetus.

It would go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

The ACLU’s attorneys filed a motion Monday to make the request saying Bevin signed another abortion bill “in the dark of night with no public notice.”

That bill, Senate Bill 9, bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

U.S. District Judge David Hale has already temporarily blocked the enforcement of the heartbeat bill.

Bevin criticized judges like Hale for their decisions.

“The very same judges will stop an execution of a death row inmate because appropriately, we want to make sure justice is truly going to be served and if this is an innocent life that we don’t want to make a mistake and yet the very same judges will step in on the other side of the equation and err on the side of killing innocent lives just in case,” he said.

The ACLU is challenging both bills saying they’re unconstitutional.

Bevin’s administration has said it plans to aggressively defend the laws in court.