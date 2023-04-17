ACLU of Kentucky joins other regional affiliates in organizing workers' union

"A more perfect union is only possible if every impacted voice has a say in shaping it," members of the ACLU Southern Affiliates United said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Workers with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky are joining other southern affiliates in organizing a workers' union.

In a press release, staff at the ACLU of Kentucky, ACLU of Louisiana, and ACLU of Mississippi said they collectively form the ACLU Southern Affiliates United.

The new regional union has organized with the Washington-Baltimore News Guild (WBNG) and is now requesting joint recognition from their employer.

"The most powerful communities of the south are represented in our ranks: Black and Brown folks, women, queer folks, formerly Incarcerated people, people who have experienced poverty, and others who know that a more perfect union is only possible if every impacted voice has a say in shaping it," according to the ACLU of Southern Affiliates United's mission statement.

We are stronger together.



Our backgrounds may differ, but our struggle is shared. We are all workers. And through ACLU Southern Affiliates United, we assert our right to self-determination in the workplace and the collective bargaining power of a union. — ACLU Southern Affiliates United (@ACLUSouthUnited) April 17, 2023

Jackie McGranahan, senior policy strategist at ACLU of Kentucky, said workers are building the union's presence to ensure everyone has an equal seat at the table.

"This is our opportunity to live out our values, as ACLU of Kentucky," McGranahan said. "We are excited for the direction our affiliate is heading in and look forward to working with our full management staff on bargaining.

They join several other Southern Collective affiliates whose workers have formed unions, including those in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.