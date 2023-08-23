Louisville crews clear homeless camps despite dangerous heat

The ACLU of Kentucky asked city officials not to clear out camps this week because of the high heat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite backlash from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky (ACLU), Louisville went ahead and cleared out a homeless camp in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday.

The organization said because of the dangerous heat these clearings should be put on hold.

Former metro council member Bill Hollander posted photos showing crews at work at 17th Street and Portland Avenue.

He said the previous policy did not clear camps on White Flag days, but it would appear the new administration is changing that.

The ACLU sent a letter to Deputy Mayor Nicole George urging her to stop the camp clearings and set up cooling stations for those who don't have shelter.

WHAS11 News asked the city for a response and Kevin Trager, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, responded saying:

"While our homeless services team is committed to outreach and support, we must also focus on limiting the growth of encampments, especially in areas around schools, neighborhoods, and other family gathering places, in the interest of public safety. Public spaces should be safe and accessible for everyone."

