ACLU sues Kentucky Corrections Department over inmate mail

The lawsuit says some prisons are confiscating incoming legal mail and giving photocopies to inmates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the Department of Public Advocacy said some state prisons are violating the rights of inmates who receive mail from their attorneys.

The groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday. It says some prisons are confiscating incoming legal mail and giving photocopies to inmates.

The lawsuit said the copies are often not complete and the original mail is not kept confidential.

"The U.S. Constitution guarantees every person the right to legal counsel without interference from the state," a release from the ACLU says. "People do not lose this right just because they are incarcerated."

A Kentucky Department of Corrections spokeswoman says the department’s current mail handling method “does not violate any rights.”

The policy is meant to help stop contraband from coming into the prisons.

