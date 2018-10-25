LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The man accused of shooting two people at a Taylorsville Road Kroger has a violent criminal history.

In May 2009, Gregory Bush was charged with the violation of a protective order and intimidating a person in the legal process. The police report said Bush was screaming profanities and vulgarities at his ex-wife, who filed a domestic violence order against him. The police report said Bush’s aggressive behavior caused fear and apprehension. When Bush appeared in court for this case the judge filed a motion for psychiatric examination. The judge also told him to stay on his medication.

In January of 2009, a police report said Bush held his mother and father against their will. The report said Bush kept them from calling the police. Bush had put padlocks on all the doors and levers on the windows. The police report said his father suffered a possible fractured jaw, swelling, and bruising to his eye while his mother suffered soreness of her neck and body. In this police report, his mother and father said they were terrified of Bush’s “unpredictable behavior.” The police report said Bush had fired a gun and shot a cellphone causing his parents to become terrified. Bush's 10-year-old son was present during the incident.

In 2003, police responded to a report of Bush entering the women’s bathroom behind a 15-year-old female and proceeded to touch the teenager’s waist. This incident, according to court documents happened at Stony Brook Cinemas, which is in the area of the shooting at Kroger on Wednesday.

On Bush’s Facebook page he put in his profile he had battled mental illness throughout his life.

During Bush's arraignment on Wednesday morning, he told the judge he was unemployed and on disability. He'd also written about himself on Facebook, saying, "I have worked most of my life and battled mental illness throughout my life. My paranoid-schizophrenia finally stopped me from working and now am on mental disability."

