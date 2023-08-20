Serious accident on Watterson Expressway near 3rd Street exit causing traffic delays

Metro Police have not disclosed the number of vehicles involved and are currently investigating the Sunday afternoon incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic is backed up on the Watterson Expressway following a serious crash.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the Watterson near the 3rd Street exit Sunday afternoon.

Expect traffic in the area to be delayed for quite some time, according to police.

They are asking those who may likely attend the Kentucky State Fair to consider alternate routes.

Police did not disclose how many vehicles were involved or the number of hurt.

This story will be updated.

