LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Multiple lanes of I--65 North in Bullitt County are blocked after an accident which caused a dump truck to overturn near mile marker 121.

Drivers heading towards Louisville from southern or central parts of the state should look for an alternate route. These lanes will be shut down for several hours.

Crews are on the scene and there is no word on when the accident will be cleared.

