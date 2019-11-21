LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation installed new fishing docks at Jefferson Memorial Forest's Tom Wallace Lake and Waverly Lake in Louisville.

Both new docks are ADA accessible. They feature a slip-resistant deck and are 200 square feet.

“We’re hoping that these new docks at Waverly and Tom Wallace will be used for generations to come,” said Jason T. Canuel, Assistant Director of Engineering and Infrastructure for Louisville Parks and Recreation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.