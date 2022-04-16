Summer aviation camp at Academy @ Shawnee to help students learn ins, outs of flying

The program isn’t just for future pilots, it can be for those looking at one of the many aerospace careers or if you want to build confidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shawnee’s Aviation Academy is for middle and high school students who are ready to learn the ins and outs of flying.

The program isn’t just for future pilots, it can be for those looking at one of the many aerospace careers or if you want to build confidence.

It’s not every day kids get to see the available programs before signing up for a summer camp.

The Black Aerospace Professionals wanted to show students at the Academy @ Shawnee exactly what they were signing up for.

The group is sponsoring an aviation camp.

On Friday, students were able to practice flight simulations and see the different lesson plans they would work throughout the summer.

Pilot Raymond Robinson, a UPS captain and director of the program, said the day gets students comfortable with foreign technology – kind of like the first time getting in the driver’s seat of a car.

“It’s something foreign to you until you know what that information is trying to tell you. If you can drive a car safely, you can drive an airplane safely,” he said.

The program will run twice – once in June for middle and high school students.

At the end of the program, students will get the chance to ride in a small airplane and tour the skies over Louisville.

For more information on the program, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.