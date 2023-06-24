Where abortion stands in Kentucky one year after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Ultimately, this historic decision, one year ago, is still motivating both sides to keep on fighting.

For Kentucky, its impact was immediate as the state's trigger law took effect, banning abortion in most cases.

It marked a victory decades in the making for the pro-life side.

David Walls, executive director at Family Foundation, called it "a victory for human life, unborn children and for the rule of law."

Saturday, democratic Congressman Morgan McGarvey discussed the results of taking away federally-protected reproductive rights from women.

"The results have been tremendous, dramatic, they have been drastic, they have been devastating," he said. "Now, in Kentucky, no woman can receive an abortion even in cases of rape or incest."

The Family Foundation wants to see continued support to protect unborn life.

"Moving forward to provide women and families the resources they need to raise their children," he said.

McGarvey added the work does not stop here.

He's part of a group to push the Women's Health Protection Act to help women get safe access to abortion care.

"We filed a motion this week to push that bill forward to make sure it gets a vote on the house floor. We need just a few more Republicans to join us in that movement," he said.

One lawsuit challenging the Kentucky abortion ban has been withdrawn so far.

"Whether or not they want to participate in a high-profile lawsuit in this climate, it's very difficult to find that person to come forward," Amber Duke, the executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, said.

However, Planned Parenthood officials reminded Kentuckians they are not going anywhere.

"These doors stay open through thick and thin we will be fighting for the future we know as possible," State Director Tamarra Wieder said.

David Walls said they want to work towards "a society where abortion is just unthinkable and that each and every unborn child is welcomed into this world as a blessing."

Ultimately, this historic decision, one year ago, is still motivating both sides to keep on fighting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.