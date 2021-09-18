Man ignores 'buffer zone' outside Louisville abortion clinic set by Metro Council

A protester stood inside the 'buffer zone' set by Metro Council that allows patients to go in an out of the EMW Women's Surgical Center safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A protester appears to ignore the "safety zone" that just went into effect at a Louisville abortion clinic.



This photo shared by a group of volunteers called the Louisville Clinic Escorts shows someone standing between the yellow lines, which marks the 10-foot-wide restricted area at the entrance to the EMW Women's Surgical Center.

That group tweeted out that police were called but they never showed up.

Dude just standing in the safety zone . No police presence for enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sXBlFJRG72 — LvilleClinicEscorts (@LouClinicEscort) September 18, 2021

Metro Council Members Jecorey Arthur and Cassie Chambers Armstrong tweeted they're notifying LMPD for answers.

LMPD did not respond to our request for comment.

